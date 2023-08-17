What once was a much-needed service is now trending toward extinction. The necessity for privately-run prisons that house Oklahoma state inmates has slowly declined over the last few years through justice-reform initiatives and other factors.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections currently houses inmates in two private correctional facilities, one in Lawton, Okla., and one in Holdenville, Okla.
However, that is changing. ODOC announced today that it is set to take over the operations of the Davis Correctional Facility, in Holdenville, from CoreCivic on Oct. 1, 2023. This move brings the facility under the State of Oklahoma umbrella for inmates and employees.
DCF employees will become ODOC employees on the changeover date, receiving state benefits immediately. Their titles and pay will remain the same.
“We are excited to welcome the employees into the ODOC family as we make this transition,” said ODOC Executive Director Steven Harpe. “They will be, as with all our employees, the greatest asset at the facility.”
To help with the changeover, operations will remain consistent with current CoreCivic practices. This will help ensure a smooth transition. However, ODOC will assess processes and make necessary changes to ensure quality care for those housed in Holdenville.
“By taking over operations at DCF, we can more efficiently and effectively care for the men incarcerated there,” said Dir. Harpe. “We are changing lives in our facilities daily and want to continue to offer the same high standard of professionalism and respect to all Oklahoma inmates.”
With the addition of DCF, ODOC expands its footprint across the state with 17 state-run institutions (15 male, two female) ranging from minimum to maximum security and operates five community corrections centers (four male and one female). ODOC now only utilizes the services of one private facility and one halfway house.
DCF Facts
Opened: 1996
Owner: CoreCivic
Facility type: Male
Security level: Medium
Capacity: 1,723
Population as of Aug. 14: 1,569
Jobs: 308
