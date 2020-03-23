The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is actively searching for an escaped inmate from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
Austin Isaac Furr, 19, of Glenpool, was reported as an escapee from the minimum-security facility Monday evening, according to ODOC.
Information from ODOC states Furr was missing from the 8:05 p.m. inmate count.
Records show Furr entered the ODOC system in May 2019 to serve a five-year prison sentence after he was charged as a youthful offender at the age of 16 out of Tulsa County District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
ODOC states Furr is considered armed and dangerous and warns the public to not try to approach the suspect and to call 911 if seen.
