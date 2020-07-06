An Oklahoma State Penitentiary correctional officer has been charged with committing a sexual offense against another officer in a prison control tower.
Tommy Williams, 49, McAlester, was charged with felony sexual battery, according to documents filed July 2 in Pittsburg County District Court.
A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Williams was taken into custody after the charge was filed following an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General.
"Based upon the results of the investigation, IG agents presented charges to the Pittsburg County District Attorney’s Office," said Justin Wolf, director of Communications and Government Relations. "IG agents, local police, and county deputies arrested Williams July 2 at his residence for sexual battery."
Jail records show Williams was released July 2 from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $75,000 bond through a bondswoman.
Wolf said Williams is suspended from OSP.
"When allegations of Williams’ misconduct surfaced, ODOC placed him on suspension without pay," Wolf said.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared after an investigation by the Office of Inspector General, Investigations Division, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, an initial report was authored by McAlester Police Officer Warner Bedford in June.
Bedford’s report stated a woman filled a sexual battery complaint against Williams for an alleged sexual battery that occurred in May inside the main control tower at OSP.
The report states after Bedford spoke with the woman and a witness, he filed a criminal complaint against Williams in Pittsburg County District Court before it was later determined that charges would not be sought through the McAlester Police Department due to jurisdictional issues.
During an interview with an agent from the Inspector General’s Office, the woman said hours before the incident occurred, Williams attempted to kiss her inside the main control office, but the woman pushed Williams away and told him “that’s not going to happen,” the report states.
The woman said later in the day Williams walked into the control room and told her to stop what she was doing and look up before he leaped toward her and placed “both of his hands on her shoulders, pushed her back in the chair, pinning her against the control panel,” and placing his body against her stomach, began to thrust against her, the affidavit alleges.
The woman said she attempted to push Williams off her and told him to stop but Williams continued the sexual battery for approximately one minute, the report alleges.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she did not immediately report the sexual battery due to her concerns of retaliation due to conversation with other female employees having similar issues with Williams.
The woman said after a witness agreed to support her, she filed the formal complaint against Williams, the affidavit states. A request made by the woman for Williams to be transferred to another shift was denied by OSP officials, the report states.
According to the report, the agent spoke with a witness, who collaborated the woman’s story and said the woman attempted to remove herself from Williams’ grasp while Williams continued to commit the act.
The report states the woman and the witness both filed formal statements against Williams on May 11.
Williams did not participate in an interview with investigators after speaking with an attorney, the affidavit states.
