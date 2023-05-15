McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.