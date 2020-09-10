No students were injured following an accident Thursday involving a Frink-Chambers Public School bus.
Frink-Chambers Public School Superintendent Richard Peckio said no students or the driver of the bus were injured following the Thursday afternoon accident at the intersection of South 14th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.
The driver of the red Nissan was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center with unknown injuries after being unpinned by the McAlester Fire Department.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.