Officials say three McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employees were transported for medical evaluation after a fire Wednesday in the production area.
A press release from McAAP states the employees were transported to MCAAP’s Occupational Health Clinic for medical evaluation and did not suffer "major injuries."
The release states the fire started around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and was being extinguished.
The following is a full release from McAAP:
McALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, Okla. – At approximately 10:15 a.m., on September 23, a fire occurred in the production area at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Three employees were transported the MCAAP’s Occupational Health Clinic for medical evaluation. The fire is being extinguished by fire suppression system. Employees have been evacuated a safe distance from the fire. There is no danger to the community.
The incident occurred during ammunition production operations. McAlester adheres to strict safety standards to ensure the safety of workings handling munitions.
"Safety of employees is our number one priority. Because of the safety procedures and processes in place, there were no major injuries," said MCAAP Civilian Deputy, Brian Lott.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
McAlester receives, stores, ships, produces, renovates, and demilitarizes conventional ammunition.
