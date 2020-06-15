The McAlester News-Capital won the 2019 Sequoyah Award, which the Oklahoma Press Association awards to the state’s best newspaper for each division.
McAlester News-Capital employees won nine of 20 categories in the OPA’s Division 3 contest for daily newspapers. The newspaper won each of the following categories: news story, feature, in-depth reporting, small space ad, front page design, layout and design, advertising, sports, and community leadership.
General Manager Reina Owens congratulated the staff for the accomplishment and commended their efforts.
“I’m extremely proud of our entire staff for the hard work we put in to be honored again as the top newspaper in the state,” Owens said. “This type of achievement takes top effort from everyone in the building, from the front to the back, and I’m so proud of everyone on our team.”
The News-Capital won the community leadership category for organizing donations to go toward victims of historic flooding in Ft. Gibson in a project called “Helping neighbors.” Stories included interviews on why locals wanted to help their neighbors to the north with donations of water, diapers, and toiletries after severe flood damage.
“This is a great example of a newspaper using its resources as a force for good,” according to the contest judge’s comments. “Completely unplanned, the paper responded to a natural disaster in a selfless and meaningful way and used its pages to remind people of those who still needed help.”
The News-Capital won the layout and design category, with the contest judge stating “The overall presentation of the McAlester News-Capital is top-notch — engaging, visually interesting, and not overly busy.”
Judges called the News-Capital the “best in the group” in awarding first place in advertising. “You can see the effort and the innovation that goes into driving revenue for this newspaper,” the judges said.
The paper won the sports coverage category, with judges calling is “a nice looking section with a breadth of coverage, mixing game stories, columns, photos spreads and a scoreboard.”
The News-Capital also placed second in news content, and sales promotion, and third in photography.
Advertising representative Jana Weddle won the small space ad category, with General Manager Reina Owens placing second and ad rep Connie Poole placing third in a sweep of the category.
Editor Adrian O’Hanlon and Kelci McKendrick won the feature story category for a story on McAlester child JP Tedesco’s journey and preparation for heart surgery.
Managing editor James Beaty, Derrick James, and Kevin Harvison won the news story category for coverage of a county commissioner taking a hammer to remove a police only parking sign near the courthouse.
Derrick James won the in-depth reporting category for coverage of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper-involved fatal shooting of Mark Schoggins.
“The newspaper’s persistent pursuit of the police videos in the public interest — and I’m sure there were many in the public who questioned that pursuit — sets a standard for backbone in getting and publishing the whole story every reader needed to see,” judges said. “My hat’s off to you.”
Page designer Dawnyal Hill won the front page design category for a Halloween edition, with judges calling is a “clean design” and “doesn’t feel cluttered or too compressed overall.” Hill also placed third in the category.
Coverage by the newsroom staff of the tornado that struck Haileyville was awarded second place in the in-depth reporting category.
Kevin Harvison placed second in sports photograph and third in news photograph.
