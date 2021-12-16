Laws that will govern hunting and fishing within the Choctaw Nation following the state’s refusal to reenter into a compact are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.
Choctaw Nation Director of Public Relations Randy Sachs said the current codes on the books are being updated to reflect the current situation.
“They will be updated by the first of the year to ensure new scenarios are covered regarding elements such as licenses and needed documentation,” Sachs said.
The tribe’s hunting and fishing codes are being updated following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s refusal to renew hunting/fishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee Nations.
A spokesman for Stitt said the governor believes all Oklahomans should be treated equally.
“Personal attacks on the governor will not deter him from protecting the interests of all 4 million Oklahomans, including the state’s wildlife and natural resources,” Charlie Hannema said in a statement.
Hannema said the tribes were made an offer to purchase licenses at the current prices, $25 for a license to either hunt or fish and $42 for a combination license.
The compact with the Choctaw Nation offered the license to tribal members at no cost with the tribe paying the state $2 for each license issued to a tribal member.
Stitt signed a one-year extension of the compacts in 2020, saying the compacts helped capture federal funds “for conservation efforts across our state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for citizens of the (tribes),” according to statements released at the time.
In a statement released by the Five Tribes, since the compacts were put in place in 2016, the Cherokee compact generated more than $32 million and the Choctaw compact accounted for $6 million
In a letter to Stitt dated Dec. 13, Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said the partnership with the state through the compacts provided additional funds to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.
“Because of your failure to work together for all Oklahomans I must move forward in a way that exercises and strengthens the Choctaw Nation’s sovereignty and our federally protected rights. I will begin exercising our jurisdiction to regulate hunting and fishing within our reservation boundaries and beyond,” Batton wrote.
Sachs said the tribe’s right to regulate hunting and fishing within the 10-and-a-half county area “is inherent under the sovereignty of the Choctaw Nation.”
According to the tribe, only Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal members will be able to hunt and fish within tribal boundaries in accordance with tribal laws at this time with non-tribal members allowed to hunt with a valid license issued by the state.
Tribal members who hunt and fish within the reservation boundaries will need proof of their membership along with a completed hunter safety course.
Members will then use the online Chahta Achvffa member portal to register their harvest prior to processing and being sent to a taxidermist.
The tribe states if a tribal member receives a ticket from an Oklahoma game warden while hunting in tribal boundaries, to contact the legal department at memberlegal@choctawnation.com.
