New organization supports law enforcement

A local veteran and former sheriff's deputy said his organization wants to show support for law enforcement.
Haileyville resident John Baldwin is a former Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy and a recipient of a Purple Heart who founded and is commanding officer of 501c3 nonprofit organization Oklahoma Supporters of Freedom Inc. — which is hosting a Back the Blue Walk in McAlester on Saturday.
“There’s about 2,400 members statewide. It’s growing fast,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been going about two months now. We just now got our 501 filed.”
The organization has three directors — Baldwin, who is president, Bryan Lindaman from Sallisaw, who is vice president, and Danny Spears, a Muskogee Police Officer who is retiring from the department next week.
Although a majority of members have prior experience in law enforcement or military, anybody can become a member.
“We’ve got members from all walks of life,” Baldwin said.
He said the members of his organization is just trying to “make a difference out there” by changing the rhetoric seen in other parts of the country and state.
“I’m a very patriotic American. I like supporting my brothers in blue,” Baldwin said. “What them guys do out there, we’re really big fans of supporting them.”
Baldwin says he knows what it’s like for officers and other first-responders to put family and a personal life on the back burner.
“They have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession, a lot of people don’t know that,” Baldwin said.
To show their support, the group will hold a Back the Blue Walk on Saturday as a way for the community to come together and show their support to area law enforcement and first-responders with cash prizes handed out for the top three banners or signs at the gathering.
Participants will assemble at First Street and Choctaw Avenue at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 or shortly thereafter. The group will then walk east on Carl Albert Parkway from First to Fifth Street, walk south on Fifth to Choctaw Avenue and walk west on Choctaw Avenue back to First Street.
The Back the Blue Walk being held Saturday is the first event in Pittsburg County held by the organization.
“We had one that we attended in Grady County last week,” Baldwin said. “It was real successful.”
Baldwin says the plan is for the organization to host a walk in every county in Oklahoma.
“It’s a good way to get our name out there and it’s a good way to get our community together and support our first-responders, not just law enforcement, but all of them,” Baldwin said.
He said the people behind the Back the Blue Convoy held Sept. 12 will line Fifth Street and will hand out water to participants with everything leftover donated to local law enforcement.
Along with showing appreciation to first responders, the organization also has volunteers ready to help with natural disasters and search and rescue along with hosting classes for women’s self defense and domestic abuse education and prevention.
Baldwin said for people interested in getting involved with his organization, they can contact the organization at the group’s Facebook and at the group’s website, www.oklahomasupportersoffreedom.com.
