Artist Kindra Riddel said she worked to capture the spirit and soul of the people she drew for a mural located behind Puterbaugh Middle School dedicated to the “trailblazers” of McAlester Public Schools.
“It’s a little more than just trying to get the shadows right,” Riddel said. “You want their family members and the people that knew them to be able to look at them and get a feeling from it and not just ‘oh yeah, that kind of looks like so and so.’”
A crowd gathered Monday morning to help dedicate the mural and honor the 10 people that were chosen to be included in it.
Those honored on the mural are:
Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh; Philanthropist Wanda L. Bass; Businessman Jay G. Puterbaugh; Longtime McAlester educator James Brown; philanthropist Charles Davidson; Justice Steven Taylor; longtime McAlester educator Dr. Willa Strong; former Speaker of the U.S. House Carl Albert; longtime McAlester Superintendent Dr. Lucy Smith and current MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes.
Riddel, who is also known for her mural work across McAlester, said the project took her approximately two-and-a-half months to complete, with most of the work occurring on weekends as she works full-time as a registered nurse in Ada.
“I took me probably two weekends to get the background done and then each weekend after that I would do one or two people, depending on how hard they were,” Riddel said.
The artist said her interest in art was in part influenced by Oklahoma Supreme Justice (retired) Steven Taylor’s wife, Mary Taylor.
“She entered me into a contest at the bank with Wanda Bass and I think I drew an Indian chief and apparently I won some awards,” Riddel said. “I don’t actually remember winning the awards, but what I do remember is the influence that she had on me.”
Hughes said the project began after McAlester High School Fine Arts Director David Steidley, MPS Executive Assistant Lori Few, and others came up with the concept.
The superintendent said the school has a poster that only featured three people and this mural was brought up as a way for the school to honor more.
“The list grew from there,” Hughes said. “We were wanting to honor people who made an impact.”
When asked how it felt to be included on the mural, Hughes said he was humbled and honored to be included alongside people who have influenced him, but believes he doesn’t belong because he is still “Coach Hughes.”
“You look up to all of these people,” said Hughes, who previously served as the longtime coach of the Buffaloes' baseball team. “It’s an honor, I’m humbled, but I don’t believe I deserve it, but, they got it by me; I did not know. I was the last one and I did not know.”
Hughes said the school does plan on expanding the number of people honored.
“We want to have another area where it keeps growing,” Hughes said.
The McAlester Public Schools’ Trailblazers mural is on the back side of Puterbaugh Middle School and is visible from the Mike Deak Walking Track.
