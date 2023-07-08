Area residents now have a new way to dispose of used or unneeded needles and other sharps intended for medical use.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma installed a red sharps disposal box at its McAlester clinic that is free for the public to use whether they are Native American or not.
“Being able to offer several safe ways for our patients to dispose of sharps is vital to the public health of our reservation,” Justin Wilcox, a pharmacist for the Choctaw Nation said in a release. “The program enhances the already existing programs so patients have several ways they can protect our community.”
According to the Food and Drug Administration, used needles and other sharps pose a danger to people and pets if not disposed of safely as the items can injure and possibly spread infections such as HIV.
A 2018 study by the Solid Waste Association of North America shows 53% of waste facilities see needles daily with 45% of workers experiencing needlestick related injuries due to improperly disposed sharps.
The FDA recommends sharps used for people and pets to be disposed of in a heavy-duty plastic container, such as a used laundry detergent container, or a commercially made one available at retailers.
Patients of the Choctaw Nation’s healthcare system can receive a sharps container through any Choctaw Nation pharmacy.
Once a container is full, the container can be disposed of at the disposal box located at the Choctaw Nation Clinic, 1127 S. George Nigh Expy. in McAlester.
Collection bins are also available at the clinics in Durant, Idabel, Poteau, and Talihina.
The bins were purchased and placed at the clinics as a part of grant funded partnership between the tribe, Indian Health Services, Covanta, and the Product Stewardship Institute.
Brad Wright, vice president and general manager of Healthcare Solutions at Covanta, said the grant will help keep Oklahomans safe.
“This grant will ensure that the public will have access to disposal containers which will then be managed and processed in the most sustainable manner possible,” Wright said in a release announcing the program.
More information about the safe disposal of sharps can be found by visiting www.safeneedledisposal.org.
