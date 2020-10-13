Alcohol Compliance Checks were conducted Oct. 8, 2020 in Pittsburg County in a combined effort of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, the City of McAlester Police Department, ABLE and an underage youth volunteer. They visited twenty-three (23) alcoholic beverage licensed establishments. Out of those twenty-three (23), five (5) businesses sold to our underage youth volunteer.
Alcohol compliance checks are conducted because they have been shown to be an effective strategy in reducing underage drinking. With the continuing partnership with local law enforcement, compliance checks will become more frequent in Pittsburg County.
We will still be aiming for 100% compliance every visit to curtail this serious issue of underage drinking in our community.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods’ Regional Prevention Coordinator’s primary focus is to serve as a prevention community liaison. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods educates and informs communities through multiple strategies including community based services, environmental strategies, early recognition, and referral. We take a proactive approach in reducing substance abuse among communities. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, SAMSHA & ODMHSAS. For more information contact Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at 918-760-4748 or 918-424-6301.
