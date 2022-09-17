Multiple people were charged this week in connection to an Aug. 27 shooting in Longtown that left one person seriously injured.
According to records filed this week in Choctaw Nation District Court, Ronnie Gene Casey, 28, of Hanna, and Justin Derrick Breshears, 31, of Hanna, were each charged with shooting with intent to kill.
The two are accused of driving up to a Longtown residence and firing multiple shots at two people with one person being struck five times before the pair drove away.
Three others were charged in Pittsburg County District Court for being an accessory to the shooting.
Joshua Breshears, 30, of McAlester; Brittany Wood, 36, of Checotah; and Whitney Dawn Layman, 26, of Checotah, were each charged with accessory to shooting with intent to kill as the three are accused of being inside the car when the shooting occurred and staying hidden from law enforcement.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into the shooting began after a man arrived at the McAlester Regional Health Center with numerous gunshot wounds.
A woman who brought the shooting victim to the hospital said she was at the residence with the victim and another man when a car pulled into the driveway and the two men stepped out to see who it was, with gunshots heard moments later, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrived at the residence and found multiple bullet holes in the front of the residence with exit holes in the rear of the residence along with numerous shell casings in the front yard with blood on the front porch and driveway and inside the residence, the report states.
The report states surveillance footage taken from a Longtown gas station shows a dark colored Honda Accord pulling into the gas station “minutes before the shooting occurred” occupied by numerous people. The vehicle is then seen going down a road that led to where the shooting occurred with the same car being seen minutes later running the stop sign and travelling down State Highway 9.
Deputies wrote in their report they spoke with a man who was at the residence and were told that two men exited the vehicle and asked for the shooting victim. The shooting victim then asked the man to go get his gun and that is when the two men pulled out pistols and started firing.
According to the affidavit, investigators from the Norman Police Department contacted PCSO with information obtained about the shooting, including information that the shooting was made in retaliation.
A man who was inside the vehicle later came forward and spoke with investigators saying that Casey, Breshears, and the three others were in the car and that the two men were going to assault the shooting victim “due to an incident with Whitney Layman,” the affidavit states.
The witness said the two men both fired toward the residence with black 9 mm pistols that they threw out of the car window after fleeing the scene, the report states.
Investigators wrote in their report a family member of Wood owns a vehicle that matches the one seen on surveillance footage and that a search for the vehicle was underway due to it possibly containing evidence.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.