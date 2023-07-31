U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced grants totaling more than $4.6 million to assist 12 communities expand access to healthcare as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has delivered for Rural Oklahoma when it comes to ensuring our small rural towns and tribal communities can have access to safe and reliable healthcare,” Corn said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program has played a key role in strengthening rural Oklahoma’s health care infrastructure and building capacity for the future.”
USDA has awarded $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation. These grants will help 172 rural health care organizations expand critical services.
These investments will help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and Tribes solve regional rural health care challenges. These solutions will build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system for the nation’s small towns and communities.
The complete list of awardees can be found at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/usda-rd-nr-emergency-rural-health-care-grants-awards-07252023.pdf. The following Oklahoma communities and healthcare organizations received grant dollars:
• Choctaw County Ambulance Authority
• City of Elmore
• Kiowa County Hospital Authority
• McAlester Regional Healthcare Authority
• Atoka County EMS
• Grady Memorial Hospital Authority
• Hughes County EMS
• Johnston County EMS
• Mercy Hospital – Ada
• Mercy Hospital – Tishomingo
• Mercy Hospital – Watonga
• City of Sallisaw Hospital Authority
Information from the USDA shows MRHC recevied $402,500.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how vital it is to invest in rural healthcare,” Corn said. “I am thankful that under the leadership of President Biden we are delivering real results for rural Oklahomans that are making an impact today and in the future for better health outcomes in our communities.”
This funding is made possible by President Biden’s historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act. The Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care.
