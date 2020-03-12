McAlester Regional Health Center officials announced they will take precautions by screening all visitors and patients for the coronavirus beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"The purpose of screenings and visitor restrictions is to protect the public and limit the spread of potential Coronavirus cases here in the Pittsburg County," MRHC said in a press release. "If you are an employee at MRHC, please be sure to check your email for more details."
According to the press release, MRHC will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in screening all visitors and patients for the following:
• Fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough or sore throat within the last 21 days.
• International travel within the last 14 days to restricted countries. For updated information on restricted countries, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers
• Contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19.
MRHC announced it will conduct screening at all affiliates, including the Wellness Center, outpatient therapy, Urgent Care, the Van Buren House, and Kidz Choice.
Visitors and patients, who are not currently inpatient, will be directed to use specific entrances for proper screening.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, at this time visiting hours will be limited, and restricted for all isolation patients," MRHC said in a press release. "We will remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions."
Visiting hours are restricted after 6 p.m. and there will be screening stations at the hospital's four entrances, including:
• Hospital Main entrance - 6 A.M. - 6 P.M, Monday- Friday
• Patient Admitting entrance- 6 A.M. - 6 P.M, Monday- Friday
• Emergency Room entrance- 24/7
• Physician building (Coppertop)- 6 A.M. - 6 P.M, Monday- Friday
MRHC will provide updates on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MRHCok/) as ""plans are extremely fluid and are subject to change."
Anyone with questions can contact the OSDH hotline number at 877-215-8336.
