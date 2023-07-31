McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Robert Steeber said Monday the district’s new middle school and event center are more than just bricks and mortar.
“It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to our children’s futures,” Steeber said to a group gathered for a ribbon-cutting event. “It stands as a testament to the belief that education is the key that opens doors and empowers our youth to become the leaders, innovators, and change- makers of tomorrow.”
Several officials from MPS, the city of McAlester, teachers, students, and guests gathered Monday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Randy Hughes Middle School and McAlester Activity Center.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
The multi-level facility includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Campus consolidation is currently underway and is on track to be finished before classes start Aug. 9.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired.
Steeber extended his gratitude to Hughes for the work he did to make the district’s newest buildings a reality.
“Without his vision and unwavering support, this would still be just a dream, not a reality,” Steeber said.
Hughes told the crowd he was humbled and not worthy of the honor and thanked Assistant Superintendent Chad Gragg, former McAlester coach and athletic director John Homer, MPS Public Relations Director Lori Few, the Board of Education and others for their role in making it possible.
“The board had a vision of what we wanted to do and with the school board going with it, and then the people behind it and every principal, every principal had a say on what we were trying to accomplish,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the new middle school and event center proves the community of McAlester is on the rise.
“We’re heading in the right direction, and we think about our kids first,” Hughes said.
Steeber said as the district embarks on its latest chapter, to remember the success of the district is not solely dependent on physical structures “but on the collective effort of everyone.”
“Let us foster an environment of respect, empathy, and support where every child feels valued and appreciated for their uniqueness,” Steeber said.
“Together we can create a nurturing environment that encourages curiosity fosters creativity and embraces diversity. As we inaugurate Randy Hughes Middle School and the McAlester Activity Center let us also remind ourselves of the responsibilities we bear as a community.
“We must continue to be active participants in our students’ education, engaging in open communication and providing them with the guidance and encouragement they need to thrive,” said Steeber.
The district will hold its teacher meet and greets and open houses on Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. with school starting on Aug. 9.
