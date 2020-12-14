McAlester Public Schools employees will receive a $250 stipend.
School board members unanimously voted Monday to approve a one-time $250 stipend for full-time certified and non-certified personnel to attend a professional development before the end of the first semester.
"This is a tough time, everything is tough and we feel that if we could do this — even though we have to cut in a little bit into our carryover — our people are worth it," MPS superintendent Randy Hughes said during the meeting, which was livestreamed.
Hughes said several people told him and board members about how helpful and driven employees have been through a challenging year.
"We believe we're in a good enough position to do this again," Hughes said.
EDITOR'S NOTE: O'Hanlon reported remotely on this story.
