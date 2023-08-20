Investigators with the McAlester Police Department are at Park Place Apartments investigating a shooting with at least one victim injured.
Medics with the McAlester Fire Department, along with MPD, were dispatched around 6 p.m. Sunday to a call of gunshots with one person shot.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody by MPD near the intersection of North D Street and Hickory Ridge Dr.
Two ambulances were seen leaving the apartment complex with emergency lights and siren active.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
