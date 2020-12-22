Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents arrested a Moyers Public Schools Coach for inappropriately touching a female student.
On December 19, 2020, the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance. The sheriff’s office had received information that basketball coach Brent Shaw had touched a female student.
After being interviewed by OSBI agents, Shaw was arrested for lewd molestation.
He was taken to the Pushmataha County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
