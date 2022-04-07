OKLAHOMA CITY — Pregnancy would likely amount to a death sentence for her, says Erin Ward.
Ward, of Oklahoma City, suffers from a rare health condition and said that while she’s married, if she gets pregnant the related hormone surge would give her cancer.
So on a recent Tuesday, she stood outside the Oklahoma Capitol with over 100 others, urging Oklahoma lawmakers not to restrict her right to abortion access and to ensure there continues to be safe, effective access for everyone.
“I don’t feel like that’s worth a death sentence,” she said. “And people who want to take away safe abortion access are literally telling me that I deserve to die for whatever choices I’ve made in my life. That’s freedom for some people, and freedom for everybody else to suffer.”
But as Ward rallied outside, Oklahoma lawmakers inside the Capitol were pushing through what critics said would be one of the most restrictive abortion access bills in the nation, and which proponents said would offer the strongest “protections of life” of any state.
The measure, which is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, criminalizes abortion except to save the life of the mother. Providers could face a felony charge and up to a decade in prison.
It is one of a number of Republican-led measures moving through legislative chambers that abortion rights advocates say could alter the landscape for Oklahoma women as well as Texas women seeking abortion access.. The bills create a total ban, rely on a woman’s menstrual cycle to create the equivalent of a 30-day ban, and mimic a similar six-week ban that was passed in Texas.
Supporters and critics alike agree that if signed into law, Oklahoma’s legislation would amount to one of the strictest regulations in the country, even surpassing a controversial law in Texas that has driven thousands of abortion-seekers to surrounding states.
The ultimate goal is “to protect all unborn life,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who added that the bills advanced by the state Senate this year were “strong protections of life.”
“I believe deeply in the value and dignity of every human life, and so do the vast majority of my colleagues and the vast majority of Oklahomans, and we will continue to push that envelope as far as we possibly can,” Treat said.
Oklahoma’s restrictions at any level would be devastating and affect every single person who’s seeking care in Oklahoma, said Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which runs clinics that offer abortion services in Oklahoma City and Tulsa as well as a clinic in Little Rock and two in Kansas.
“The goal is certainly to do as much damage to the citizens of Oklahoma as Texas has done to its citizens. And if they can, I think they’re going to try to get away with doing even more,” she said.
Kansas has its own state constitutional protection for abortion access, but there’s an amendment on the August ballot there that seeks to remove that, Wales said.
Wales also said abortion has been a polarizing issue for a long time, but as politicians have passed more and more restrictions, patients and providers have adapted. Courts until recently also have stopped much legislation from taking effect.
Wales said studies and polls continue to show that Americans don’t like government interfering in their private medical decisions, and only recently has the reality of anti-abortion legislation started to hit home for many women since Texas’s Heartbeat Act took effect Sept. 1. The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains health centers saw more than 1,100 patients from Texas from September to December 2021, with the overwhelming majority traveling to Oklahoma. During the same time in 2020, those centers saw just 50 patients from Texas.
“It’s hard to capture what the patient need has been,” Wales said. “We’ve increased accessibility. We’ve increased hours. We’ve increased physician coverage, but we still have patients who are knocking on our doors, who are calling at all hours trying to get in to get care, but we just can’t keep up with demand.”
Now their clinics are fielding questions from Texas patients about why they have fewer rights there than in neighboring Oklahoma.
“It’s a terrible conversation,” she said. “It’s one that we can’t explain. I also think to some extent of the awful restrictions we’re seeing now, and the patients in crisis. The speaks to what the goal has long been for anti-abortion politicians.”
Supporters and critics alike, meanwhile, are waiting for a much anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this year that could potentially overhaul the nation’s abortion regulations. Anti-abortion advocates hope that justices will shift the power to states to craft their own abortion rules, thereby creating a sort of patchwork system where state lawmakers could enact near-total bans.
Oklahoma also has a trigger bill that would allow pre-Roe v. Wade statutes to take effect should the nation’s highest court overturn it this summer.
“The patients who are coming to us now in Oklahoma from Texas will just be pushed further out,” Wales said. “Now we’ll have Texans plus Oklahomans who are going to Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois.”
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, authored two anti-abortion legislative bills. He also authored a bill last year that was signed into law by Stitt that takes a physician’s license away if they perform an abortion. That one is being challenged in the courts.
Olsen said he’s not concerned about the perception of government intervening in abortion access. He said the term ‘health care’ is a misnomer when used for abortion.
“Because when you come in, you have a baby that’s still alive,” Olsen said. “And when the woman leaves, there’s a dead baby. This is something that kills a living being. It has nothing to do with health. It has more to do with death than anything else.”
He said that if the U.S. Supreme Court ruling goes favorably and leaves abortion regulation to the states, then his laws will take effect.
“If it does not, then we got to go back to the drawing board and see what our best approach might be,” he said. “At this juncture, I don’t know what that might be if the ruling goes unfavorably.”
Y Gonzalez, of Edmond, said it’s frustrating watching abortion regulations sweeping across Oklahoma and much of the country.
Gonzalez, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was attending the abortion rights rally outside the state Capitol and carried a poster that read, “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries.”
“I can’t fathom how much people, especially cisgendered males, want to regulate our bodies,” Gonzalez said. “It is not your body.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
