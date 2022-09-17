More details are coming together for the community-wide service called Worship on Washington.
Thee local churches are joining together to host the event: The First Presbyterian Church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and All Saints Episcopal Church — all three churches located along Washington Avenue.
Everyone is welcome to attend the nondenominational outdoor service, set from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, organizers said.
Plans call for Boy Scout Troop 404 to present the American flag and lead those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Everyone attending will join together in singing several hymns,” said Dot Thompson, one of the event organizers.
Special music will be provided by the First Presbyterian Church singers and by local musician Josh Hass.
A section of Washington Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning an hour before the worship service and extending an hour after it’s completed, Thompson said. That should give participants time to safely gather prior to the service and disperse after it’s finished, said.
“We have approval from the city and the police department to have Washington Avenue between Second and Third Streets closed to traffic between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that evening,” Thompson said.
She advised those attending to bring a lawn chair if they want to sit during the service.
Music, prayers and scripture readings planned by lay members representing the churches, no sermon is planned. Light refreshments will be served, Thompson added.
Committee members planning the Worship on Washington service, which also includes Jeanie Lee Dancer and JoAnn Allen.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
