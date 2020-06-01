OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – “We are thrilled to announce that the colorful monarch license plates are officially in production," said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered and showed their support for this license plate. We can hardly wait to soon see monarchs cruising down the streets of Oklahoma!”
On November 1, 2019, The Nature Conservancy began accepting pre-orders for the monarch-themed special interest plate to benefit their conservation efforts in Oklahoma. Within less than a month, The Nature Conservancy collected the required 100 pre-orders.
Pre-orders are now being processed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC). Those who pre-ordered can expect to receive their new monarch license plate in the mail this summer from the OTC.
Anyone else wanting a monarch license plate may place an order at tag agencies statewide or by visitingnature.org/okmonarchs to download a form and mail to the OTC. Order fulfillment may take a few months. Plates will be received in the mail from the OTC.
“Once people begin receiving their plates, we’d love to see pics,” said Fuhr. “We'll be showing off these colorful license plates on our social media, so send them to us!”
Oklahomans may send pics of their monarch license plates to khawk@tnc.org or post on The Nature Conservancy’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nature.ok or tag the Conservancy on Twitter @nature_ok.
The initial registration fee for the monarch license plate is $40 and annual renewal fee is $36.55. A portion of the initial registration fee and annual renewal fee ($20) will benefit The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to raise awareness about the monarch and increase pollinator habitat throughout the state.
The Nature Conservancy works to save the monarchs by conserving critical pollinator habitat throughout Oklahoma and teaming up with a broad range of groups including farmers, ranchers, tribes, residents, government agencies, businesses, gardeners, artists and municipalities. Additionally, The Nature Conservancy is a founding member of the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative, a statewide group of 40+ organizations and citizens working together to ensure thriving monarch migrations for generations to come.
More than 12,800 Oklahomans voted for their favorite of six monarch-themed license plate designs in an online contest in September. With 3,383 votes, the vibrant and colorful plate designed by local artist Rick Sinnett of Mustang is the winning artwork selected. Rick's design showcases a monarch butterfly with an abstract sunset in the background and milkweed flowers in the foreground. Milkweed is the host plant for monarchs.
“Monarch butterflies represent endurance, change, hope, life, and Oklahoma’s breathtaking prairies. Unfortunately, their populations have plummeted at an alarming rate,” said Fuhr. “The license plate is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important role monarchs and other native pollinators play in our food production and the need for more miles of milkweed and wildflowers.”
Visit nature.org/okmonarchs for more information and to download the order form.
