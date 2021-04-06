The McAlester News-Capital is taking applications for a paid summer internship through the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation for a student interested in a newspaper career.
This internship will last for 280 work hours over the summer for a student to publish in-depth stories, cover municipal government, write features, and more.
The program provides an opportunity for students to gain experience, build clips, and learn more from our award-winning staff.
Students interested in the internship can email a resume, references and relevant clips to Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
