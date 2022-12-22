Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are expected by Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&