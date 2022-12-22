The McAlester News Capital will be closed due to inclement weather and will reopen Tuesday, December 27. Happy Holidays!
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are expected by Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
