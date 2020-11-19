School officials will submit candidates by Nov. 20 for an Angel Tree organized by the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club.
The two organizations partnered on the project to benefit area children during the upcoming holiday season.
Anyone interested in signing their child up for the angel tree can contact the counselor or administration at their child’s school. School officials must submit the names to the News-Capital or McAlester Lions Club by Friday.
“We look forward to spreading Christmas cheer to people in our community who might be in greater need of some help this year,” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said. “We appreciate the McAlester Lions Club for partnering with us on a project to help our community.”
Angel decorations will be placed on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester and will contain the gender, clothes sizes and toy request of a child in need from the area.
Anyone can pick up an angel starting Nov. 30 to purchase the indicated items for the child.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital office by Dec. 9.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.