Lawmakers were urged Thursday to help create positive change in the way mental health is treated in Oklahoma during and after the ongoing public health emergency.
Terri White, chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, gave the speech to mental health experts across the state and the nation via video during her State of Mental Health in Oklahoma speech in the 26th annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium.
“Like Mental Health Association Oklahoma, many organizations have never closed their doors during the pandemic,” White said. “You adapted and found new ways to continue and even increased your services in this new virtual world. So, thank you all, for standing on the front lines — both physical and digital — and helping the people who need you the most.”
According to MHAO, the annual symposium brings participants from across the region to explore the latest in mental health care and treatment with this year’s conference focuses on how we can address both historical and generational trauma.
White said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is touching every aspect of life.
She said numbers provided by the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative in April predicted hundreds of Oklahomans may die from behavioral health issues — with an estimate of 260 additional deaths from opioid overdoses and suicides alone due to economic hardship.
The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative predicts the number of deaths “could reach 700” based on unemployment predictions.
The initiative also estimated suicidal ideation and attempts would increase — stating more than 34,000 additional Oklahomans may experience suicidal thoughts and more than 9,400 additional Oklahomans may attempt suicide.
But the group said the number of Oklahomans who experience suicidal thoughts could reach 100,000 and the number of Oklahomans to attempt suicide could reach 30,000.
Children’s mental health needs will increase substantially and as much as 30% of children involved in quarantines may experience post-traumatic stress disorder, the group said.
White said mental health experts and residents should tell lawmakers to help address mental health by:
• prioritizing funds for mental health and addiction treatment;
• ensuring the treatment system that is overseen by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is empowered
• supporting policy solutions for minimizing new behavioral health-related addiction, trauma and deaths
• investing in specially-trained community response teams for all 77 counties
• making mental health professionals an integral part of first-response systems
• recruiting mental health clinicians, medical professionals, and peer support specialists
“To achieve these goals, we can no longer stand by as policies or policy makers claim to prioritize the wellbeing of Oklahomans and then allow people in need to be denied or have limited access to treatment and affordable housing,” White said. “We can longer allow them to treat access to health care like it’s not a basic human right.”
White said we no longer can we let law and policy makers to continue to try and punish the addiction, homelessness, and mental illness out of people who belong in treatment and housing as opposed to the back of a police car, the inside of a jail cell or the inside of a prison cell.
“In short, we cannot let your life’s work become just another set of meaningless talking points without action,” White told participants. “Your work is too critical. With the state of our world and the level of division, discrimination, racism, and violence we’re seeing across this country, it has never been more important.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.