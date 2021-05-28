Memorial Day ceremonies are set to honor veterans at several local cemeteries.
American Legion officers and comrades will be putting on an annual Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. May 31 at the following local cemeteries:
Elmwood, Holy Roasary and Elm Park, Cole Chapel, Adamson, Sulphur, Gowen.
Plans include placing a flag on each veteran’s grave and a playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The American Legion invites everyone to Elmwood Cemetery at 9 a.m. May 29 to help put out flags.
