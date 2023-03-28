A police vehicle parked outside of the Brumley-Mills Funeral Home turned into a living memorial for a fallen McAlester police officer.
Over a course of three days, a memorial vehicle for McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow went from being bare to covered in flowers, notes, pictures, and numerous other ways to honor the late officer.
McAlester Police Officer Colby Barnett said the community support after Barlow died has been “beyond amazing.”
“We’re grateful for everybody. Not just local, but even from the county and nationwide even at this point,” Barnett said. “It’s pretty cool to see this much support for the city of McAlester. It’s not common for anybody to lose two guys in less than a week.”
Barlow died a few days after he suffered injuries in a head-on collision during an escort for fallen McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker.
Several officers from the McAlester Police Department travelled to Tulsa on March 17 to escort Parker from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
Barlow’s vehicle was too damaged for the memorial, so McAlester Police Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield offered his as a replacement — with Barlow’s badge number added to the patrol vehicle before it was placed outside the funeral home. Sutterfield was part of the escorts for both Parker and Barlow.
“His car was picked as the memorial car then,” Barnett said. “We’re going to do everything we can to show Officer Barlow the best send-off that we can.”
The car was moved Tuesday to be prepped for the funeral Wednesday.
The Honor Network’s United States Honor Flag came to McAlester to honor Barlow over the weekend and will be in town through Wednesday.
The United States Honor Flag began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks when a flag was gifted to Chris Heisler by the Texas House of Representatives “as a thank you for taking Texas first responders to Ground Zero” as he led the largest convoy of emergency responders to New York.
Heisler then took the flag with him as he served in the U.S. Army on deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Texas National Guard.
The United States Honor Flag, which received its name in 2008, now travels across the country to honor fallen emergency responders.
Photos from the organization show two McAlester officers handling the flag and wearing special white gloves while saluting.
Barnett, who is co-officiating Barlow’s funeral with the Rev. Jamie Kirkpatrick, said a representative from the organization will speak during the service.
The funeral for Barlow is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester. City officials have said they are expecting at least 5,000 people to be in attendance.
The service is being held in the arena portion of the Southeast Expo Center and there will be plenty of seating for those who want to come and pay their respects to the fallen officer.
“Everyone is encouraged to attend,” Barnett said.
Fundraisers for the Barlow family continue this week with a benefit lunch and dinner held Tuesday at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility, where Barlow worked before joining MPD, and a benefit spaghetti dinner held Tuesday at the McAlester Country Club.
Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford will continue matching donations made at the McAlester dealership up to $25,000 — $12,500 apiece for the families of Barlow and Parker, through Wednesday.
The Loft salon raised $3,000 over the weekend after donating all profits from the salon on Sunday along with a gift basket raffle. On it’s Facebook page, the salon said the money will be given to Freedom Ford so it can be matched.
A raffle for a Luxe, senior session photography package by LaMon Photography will run through March 31. Tickets are $5 apiece with the raffle raising $1,380 as of Monday according to the business’s Facebook page. Contact LaMon Photography at 918-917-7468 for more information on how to donate.
A fund has been set up to assist Barlow’s family at First National Bank in McAlester. For any questions on how to donate, contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
