The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the state's fire marshal arrived early Sunday morning to the scene of a fire in rural Pittsburg County.
Firefighters from numerous fire departments and law enforcement were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday night to a report of a fire with people trapped on Blanco Road.
The medical examiner and state fire marshal both arrived at the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is currently unknown the extent and toll of the fire as firefighters were extinguishing the fire early Sunday morning.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received from officials.
