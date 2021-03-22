McAlester teen Reed Marcum asked for the recipients of his fundraising efforts to close their eyes before he presented them with a huge facsimile of a check during an event at the Oklahoma State University Extension Center offices.
He hoped they would be surprised when they saw how much money had been raised — and they certainly were, judging by the looks on the faces of Kelley Campbell and Deanna Coxsey.
The check was made out for $33,589, but that wasn't all.
Before the day ended, another $1,000 was reported to have come in, making the total $34,589.
Marcum raised the money through the Hudson Strong Foundation, named for Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
Marcum had been touched when reading about Hudson's brave battle against cancer and wanted to do something to help with raising money to help those battling the illness, including with personal costs, research and in other ways. Money raised is to benfit the Campbells and the Hudson Strong Foundation, and Coxsey, a McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employee who said she has mounting expenses after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Kelley Campbell, Hudson's mother, is appreciative of young Reed's efforts through the foundation.
"I'm amazed and so honored," she said after seeing the amount of money raised. "It's a blessing to our family. We can't thank him enough."
Coxsey also said she felt amazed to see the amount that had been raised and she felt comforted to be surrounded by her family and members of the community.
"I'm speechless," Coxsey said. "I'm so blessed to have Reed as my nephew."
Reed Marcum raised much of the money through a silent auction, which included items donated by football greats Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Peyton Manning, Dree Brees among the items offered. The OSU Cowboys sent a post signed by most of the team, with many other items also offered for the auction.
With his stepfather, McAlester attorney Michael Miller and his mother, Angie Miller, he helps with other causes in the community, including the massive toy and gift giveaway for children held each year around Christmas, and a giveaway to help with school supplies near the beginning of each school year.
Kelley Campbell and Michael Campbell, of Eufaula, consider the foundation's fundraising efforts as a way to honor their child's legacy and memory, while helping others with their expenses, with scholarships and in contributions for research.
"This has been a blessing for us," she said.
Kelley Campbell said St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee proved to be a great help to Hudson and the entire family when the family took their son to St. Jude's for treatment.
Referring to the fundraising efforts headed by Reed Marcum, Kelley Campbell said "It means the world to us. We want Hudson to always be remembered." She is also pleased the foundation is able to contribute funds to help others and to help with research.
"We did not realize only 4 percent of money raised for research typically goes to research for children," Kelley Cambell said.
Kelley Campbell, who is an RN at McAlester Regional Health Center, said Reed Marcum had the idea of starting the foundation. It began through the hospital and she said they later started a foundation of their own. at Reed's suggestion.
So how did young Reed Marcum feel when he saw the looks on the faces of the Campbells and Coxsey when they saw how much money had been raised?
"Utter joy," he said. "There's nothing better than having the feeling you did something to help someone."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
