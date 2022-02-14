McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes teared up before the announcement he will retire at the end of the school year.
School board members unanimously voted Monday to accept Hughes’ resignation effective on the last day of this academic year — with Hughes saying he believes the district is in good hands moving forward.
“It’s time,” Hughes said.
“I feel like as a Buffalo, this is more pride in this community than I’ve seen in a long time and I attribute that to the administration under Mr. Hughes,” MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey said.
Hughes started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016, in a return to the district he previously served for more than two decades.
The 40-year educator also taught and served as principal at of the alternative educator program, middle school and high school during his tenure in McAlester.
He left McAlester to accept the job at Middleberg in 2012 after his wife Nancy Hughes, a former business manager at MPS, started a job in the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
He applied for the MPS superintendent opening in 2012 before the district eventually hired Dr. Marsha Gore, who was fired in 2016.
Hughes inherited a troubled financial situation upon his return to McAlester in 2016.
Kerry John Patten, a CPA who has for the last four years conducted the district’s annual audit required by law, told board members Monday that MPS was in much better standing than the first year.
Voters approved some bond measures in recent years to fund several construction projects and improvements districtwide.
Two propositions voters approved in 2019 brought an 8% tax increase to put more than $2.5 million toward update the district’s aging bus fleet and improve technology at school sites
District voters then approved in February 2021 a $34 million plan to build a multi-level middle school and event center. The facility is set to be complete in May 2023 and will be the district’s first main building built since 1979 brought the high school, which receive additions in 1994 and 2006.
The district plans to build a new multi-level facility on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue that would add dozens of classrooms and labs in a new MPS middle school, an outdoor amphitheater, an event center that holds 1,808 people and facilitates multiple sports, band and wrestling, and more.
Board members discussed Monday how to find the district’s new superintendent before voting to accept Hughes’ resignation. Officials said
