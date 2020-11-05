OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate announced dates for a series of redistricting town hall meetings to be held across the state in the coming weeks.
At each meeting, presenters will give an overview of the legislative redistricting process and cover redistricting principles. At each meeting, the public will have the chance to comment on the redistricting of legislative districts and congressional districts. Additionally, the collaboration means the public at each meeting can share their input on House and Senate redistricting regardless of which chamber is officially hosting and leading the event.
“Collaboration between the House and Senate on these meeting locations and dates ensures we can cover more ground. It also means that regardless of whether it’s a ‘House meeting’ or ‘Senate meeting,’ the public can offer comments about the redistricting of all legislative districts and congressional districts,” said Sen, Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. “We are conducting an open and transparent redistricting process in the Senate and these public meetings are a part of the plan to ensure the public’s participation in that process.”
“These meetings are the bread and butter of our public-driven redistricting process in the House. All Oklahomans can and should participate to take ownership of the process determining what their districts look like for the next decade,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chairman of the House Redistricting Committee. “The House and the Senate are prioritizing transparency and participation from all Oklahomans to produce the best districts for the people.”
Redistricting town halls will be livestreamed as facility abilities allow, archived and posted online. Each town hall will follow the pandemic protection protocols of the facility hosting the meeting.
Every 10 years, the Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries using the latest U.S. Census data.
OKLAHOMA SENATE REDISTRICTING TOWN HALL MEETINGS
Tuesday, Dec. 8: 6 p.m., Pontotoc Technology Center, Seminar Center, Ada
Thursday, Dec. 10: 6 p.m., Grady County Fairgrounds, Community Building, Chickasha
Thursday, Dec, 17: 6 p.m., Northeast Technology Center, Pryor campus
Wednesday, Jan. 6: 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 535, Oklahoma City
Tuesday, Jan. 12: 6 p.m., Durant High School Auditorium, Durant
Thursday, Jan. 14: 6 p.m., The Summit Conference Center, Ponca City
Tuesday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Frisco Conference Center, Clinton
Thursday, Jan. 21: 6 p.m., Autry Technology Center, Lectorium, Enid
Thursday, Jan. 28: 6 p.m., Tulsa Technology Center, Sycamore Room, Owasso
OKLAHOMA HOUSE REDISTRICTING TOWN HALL MEETINGS
Wednesday, Dec. 9: 5:30 p.m., Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 206, Oklahoma City
Thursday, Dec. 10: 7 p.m., Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus Auditorium, Tulsa
Wednesday, Dec. 16: 6:30 p.m., JI Stipe Center, McAlester
Tuesday, Jan. 5: 6:30 p.m., Bill Coben Community Center, Lane
Wednesday, Jan. 6: 5:30 p.m., Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler
Thursday, Jan. 7: 7 p.m., Northeastern State University – Webb Auditorium, Tahlequah
Monday, Jan. 11: 7 p.m., Comanche County Farm Bureau, Lawton
Tuesday, Jan. 12: 6 p.m., Southern Technology Center, Ardmore
Wednesday, Jan. 13: 6 p.m., High Plains Technology Center, Woodward
