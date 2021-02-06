McAlester school bond on Feb. 9 ballot

Voters are set to decide on a $34 million school bond proposition for the first new school building at McAlester Public Schools in decades.
Plans show the multi-level facility will add a new middle school and event center near McAlester High School if voters approve the $34 million school bond proposition on the Feb. 9 ballot.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said he hopes voters see the facility as a way to help the community build for the future.
“If you have a top quality facility all around, we’re going to get kids to come here; we’re going to get people to move to McAlester; we’re going to have more involvement in the community,” Hughes said. “And I believe that every person in our community has a responsibility to see and ensure the education process is good.”
If the school bond receives the 60% super majority to pass, the new school building would be the district’s first since McAlester High School was built in 1979.
The initial building at the current high school was built in 1979, with an addition in 1994 and another addition with the Lucy Smith Center in 2006.
MPS Central Office at 309 E Adams Ave. was the original high school built in 1919. Across the street is Bob Brumley Gymnasium, which holds about 800 people and is known as one of the state’s oldest active primary gymnasiums, built in 1947.
Six of the MPS buildings (Jefferson Early Childhood, Will Rogers Elementary, Emerson Elementary, William Gay Kindergarten, Edmond Doyle Elementary, and Eugene Field) were built in the 1950s.
Two MPS buildings (Washington School and Puterbaugh) were constructed in the 1960s, and Parker Intermediate was built in 1974.
Hughes said he believes the district’s buildings have passed their prime.
“They did a great job, but it’s time to move forward,” Hughes said. “We’re in a new time so that’s kind of our goal and that’s kind of what I’d like to see is us move forward.”
Plans call for the new multi-level facility to be built on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue.
The facility would add dozens of classrooms and labs, plus a 1,808-person capacity gym with rooms for band and wrestling, an outdoor amphitheater, and more.
Hughes said the new facility would allow the district to consolidate some grades so students would have fewer transitions to new buildings — and the district could repurpose or sell older structures.
“There’s so many things that it does for us,” Hughes said.
The upcoming bond would mean extending two previous measures MPS district voters approved in 2019.
Nearly 70% of district voters in September 2019 approved a $1,485,000 school bond measure for improving school sites and a $1,200,000 school bond measure for transportation.
MPS expanded its STEM program with devices for circuitry, robotics, coding and more, plus upgraded its aged bus fleet through the bond funds.
Those measures brought an 8% tax increase which would continue if voters approve the $34 million bond on Feb. 9 — meaning it would not raise any taxes.
J.C. Leonard, vice president at Stephen H. McDonald and Associates, Inc., told board members at an October meeting the district has one of the lowest millage rates in the state at 13.25.
The firm, which MPS board members approved as a financial consultant, proposed a series of bonds for a total of $34,935,000 between 2021 and 2041 at the current 13.25 millage rate.
Leonard said that would provide $24.3 million to $25 million in projected funds for construction costs, which would include all costs except for financing the facility.
“It’s just like you would finance a car, or finance a home,” Leonard told board members at the time.
Hughes said he hopes those who want the tax off the books also see the potential for improving education for the community.
The district recently completed a $1.1 million project at Puterbaugh Middle School to add four tornado-safe rooms with classrooms that add space for about 500 more people.
MPS received a $1.5 million grant from the Puterbaugh Foundation to fund the addition, with the remainder being used on other projects across the district.
More than $3.5 million has been provided to MPS through the Puterbaugh Foundation in the last 25 years.
The foundation also contributed to a $4 million project at Will Rogers Elementary.
Hughes said MPS officials use available funds and exhaust all avenues with grants and donations before asking taxpayers to commit any more to the district.
“When we can do things on our own, we’re not going to ask for help,” Hughes said. “For this, this is big and we need help so we’re asking the people just to believe in it.”
After planning for more than two years to present the school bond to voters, Hughes said he understands the poor timing of the proposition in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Hughes hopes voters see how the facility can help the community.
“I do not believe McAlester is on a decline — this for me is a sign that we’re moving in the right direction,” Hughes said. “We’re going to do this for our community and it’s for our kids — our kids are our community.”
