Joy Tribbey saw the impact McAlester Public Schools child nutrition staff made for her son during the coronavirus pandemic.
The MPS board member said her son attends Parker Intermediate Center and looked forward to staff members making daily deliveries after building closures were enforced during the global pandemic.
“It became the favorite part of his day because he got to go see his lunch ladies that he loved and it gave him some normalcy and kept him connected,” Tribbey said during a ceremony thanking staff members at Monday’s school board meeting.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes handed certificates of appreciation to the personnel in attendance who helped deliver meals during the pandemic and thanked them for serving the students.
"You don't know what you mean to the district, what you mean to the kids, and how much you're appreciated," Hughes told staff. "We can never demonstrate our love and caring for you and all that you do. Thank you so much for making a difference."
After the Oklahoma State Board of Education forced school to close buildings to prevent community spread of the virus, McAlester employees delivered meals on buses to five routes with 22 pick up sites.
School officials said staff delivered more than 1,000 meals per day with nutrition staff preparing and handing out meals, bus drivers taking them to the sites, and other personnel helping load the meals on buses.
Donna Green, director of child nutrition at MPS, said in a prepared statement she was proud of how everyone worked together.
"During an uncertain and scary pandemic, these essential workers came together as food service experts to provide meals and love," Green wrote. "This was not an easy task as fear gripped many of us as we were told to social distance and stay at home.
"I'm so proud of the way this group came from different schools and worked together alongside each other," she said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
