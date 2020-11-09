Voters will decide on a $34 million bond for a new middle school and event center at McAlester Public Schools.
MPS Board of Education members voted during Monday’s meeting to approve a resolution for the bond proposition to go before voters in the district on Feb. 9, 2021 in a special election.
The bond proposition would be for $34 million over 20 years with no tax increase if approved by voters within the school district.
Plans for the $34-million bond proposal include construction of a new multi-level facility near the existing high school. The plans show the middle school will add at least a dozen classrooms on each of the two levels, several labs, a 1,808 capacity gym with rooms for band and wrestling, an outdoor amphitheater, and more.
The new facility would be built on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue, plans show.
Board members previously approved Stephen H. McDonald and Associates, Inc. as a financial consultant and approved an agreement with Architects In Partnership related to the bond proposal project.
A Stephen H. McDonald and Associates, Inc., representative previously told board members the firm proposes a series of bonds for a total of $34,935,000 between 2021 and 2041 at the current 13.25 millage rate.
The representative said that will provide $24.3 million to $25 million in projected funding to construct the projects.
School officials said construction of the facility could take 2-3 years to complete and plans include restructuring of MPS campuses.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
