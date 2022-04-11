Discussion over a new logo for McAlester Public Schools will continue.
After several conversations about adding a logo in recent months, MPS Board of Education members voted Monday to retain previously approved logos. But the conversation will continue as board members requested a poll of coaches and fine arts leaders to gauge interest in pursuing a new logo.
“It’s my opinion we not move forward with anything right now until we get more input,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
“I like what we’ve bought, what we’ve paid for and what we legally can use right now,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “But I know the kids like younger things and that’s why we brought it to see what the board wants to do.”
One branding package presented to the school board includes variations of a new buffalo head logo, some with an “M” in the background, and a charging buffalo with black, gold and white color schemes. But school officials said it resembles the logo of another university and they don’t want to move forward with a new one until getting answers trademark questions.
Board member Cameron Fields said he enjoys seeing flashy uniforms and believes athletes do too, but he also likes the old logo that he wore
“I like the buffalo that’s on my shirt but I also see the new style too,” Fields said.
Board member Rachel Gronwald said she feels uncomfortable pursuing a a new logo without hearing from district stakeholders or forming a committee.
“We need more input,” Gronwald said.
Board members agreed they wanted more input from coaches and fine arts department leaders through a poll. If the poll shows interest in pursuing a rebrand, board members intend to establish a committee dedicated to the issue.
Officials said a rebrand could take five months if they move forward and they didn’t want to spend money on a logo without a trademark.
Board members never considered changing the district’s buffalo mascot or the black-and-gold color scheme.
Logo consideration arose after Oklahoma Baptist University sent McAlester school officials an email stating the district was using a copyrighted logo, referring to McAlester’s relatively new head-on buffalo logo.
McAlester started phasing out the buffalo logo similar to OBU’s charging buffalo and is considering a branding campaign.
“OBU was nice because there could’ve been lawsuits,” Hughes told board members.
OBU’s branding guide states “the charging bison is a secondary mark” for OBU athletics. The charging buffalo is a front view of a buffalo head using the school’s primary colors.
The university’s style guide also states “the power bison is the primary mark” for its athletics teams. The power bison is a side profile of a buffalo head facing the right side using either a dual-tone with green and black, or monotone in either green or black.
McAlester school board members continue to reiterate they want to keep the buffalo mascot and the black-and-gold color scheme. School officials have expressed interest in pursuing a branding campaign to establish a logo.
The district has changed its buffalo logo design, the “M” logo, some typefaces, and more branding elements several times through the years.
Officials said the most consistent logo across the district for roughly 20 years is the “MB” — which was purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers with a one-time fee and it primarily used for McAlester baseball teams.
Students at McAlester High School voted on the district’s buffalo logo in the 1990s that is now used for several extracurricular activities and can be seen on uniforms, branded apparel and memorabilia.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.