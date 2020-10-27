Residents of a McAlester neighborhood raised concerns about traffic control devices installed at the intersection of North Strong Boulevard and East Polk Avenue.
“We’re sick and tired of it out there,” said McAlester resident Bobby Lawson. “It blocks our way to go to town. We can’t come in from the north to get into our street. We can’t turn left.”
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said the devices, formally called delineators, were installed earlier this month in the intersection to limit westbound traffic on Polk from making left turns.
The majority of the traffic on East Polk comes from parents and students traveling to and from McAlester High School through a back entrance that can be controlled with a gate.
“They closed that gate down there last year to keep the school traffic from coming out there, but this year, they reopened it.” Lawson said.
Stasiak said a discussion about the road began two years ago after residents who live on the street said traffic backed up into the street, which blocked them in driveways, and caused accidents at the intersection.
He said residents requested the back gate be closed to through traffic before he met with school officials to have it closed. School traffic was routed to East Van Buren Avenue.
But that caused traffic backing up and other safety issues on Van Buren.
“Kids were actually getting out of cars on Van Buren, running across the street, and down the hill to get to the high school,” Stasiak said.
Stasiak said he and school officials discussed the issue and the back gate was reopened — with the plan to limit left hand turns from Polk onto Strong.
Lawson said school traffic isn't "that big of deal" as long as driveways aren't blocked and no trash is thrown on property.
Stasiak said the potential of putting a four-way stop at the intersection presented visibility issues.
“We sent traffic control out there and they determined that coming down off the hill on Strong there wasn’t enough visibility and not enough room to put a stop sign at the bottom of that hill — let alone when there is inclement weather,” Stasiak said.
Stasiak said limiting the left turn with delineators was determined the only way to keep the traffic moving so it doesn’t back up on Polk.
But Lawson said “It’s not stopping people from going left" and it's created a new hazard.
“It’s creating a hazard for people making U-turns that if somebody did come flying over that hill, they are going to get hit,” Lawson said. “And they do fly over that hill."
Stasiak said plans are to install more delineators to help prevent drivers from avoiding the barricade.
The city manager said the city is looking to lower the speed limit on Strong from 35 mph to 20 mph in the area of the intersection.
“We haven’t evaluated it yet — it’s just something we are thinking about,” Stasiak said. “For now, we’re just trying to limit left hand turns because of accidents at the intersection and the safety of the public and the safety of those students. It’s about all we got at this point.”
Lawson was also concerned about emergency vehicles being able to respond quickly due to having to maneuver the traffic devices.
“The fire department has been instructed that in an emergency, you run them over,” Stasiak said. “Those things are designed to lay over.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.