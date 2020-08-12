The McAlester Recycling Center is restarting operations on Monday, August 10, 2020, after closing for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop-off center will accept mixed paper, cardboard, #1 plastics, #2 plastics, and aluminum cans. Glass, tin cans, and other types of plastics are not accepted at this time.
Materials dropped at the center are required to be separated by type and bagged prior to arrival at the site. The drive-through area is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and signage is available to assist citizens with proper recycling. All items are required to be rinsed and free of food residue. Cardboard boxes should be emptied and flattened. Bags of mixed items or containing trash will be discarded and not sorted for recycling.
“We are glad to be able to restart McAlester’s recycling program,” said Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin. “We know our citizens rely on the center to responsibly dispose of materials from their home. We ask that everyone be patient as the center ramps back up.”
The McAlester Recycling Center closed on March 25, 2020, due to a lack of staffing to process recyclables paired with the closure of down-stream facilities that accept the materials.
Previously, the recycling center operated with the help of workers from Kibois Community Action Agency, but that program has not restarted following closures in the spring. The city will have one dedicated employee at the center with additional help assisting weekly.
