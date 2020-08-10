More students testing positive and a COVID-19 surge in the area led McAlester Public Schools to delay the start of the year.
School board members unanimously voted Monday to move the first day of school to Aug. 26 as eight students and two employees tested positive for COVID-19 — and Pittsburg County’s active coronavirus cases increased nearly tenfold over the past two weeks.
“We all in this room have grown up, we all have our memories...and unfortunately my son and a lot of these children, this COVID-19 is stealing from them," MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey said during the Monday board meeting. "But our job is to keep them safe."
Open house will be Aug. 25 and MPS will start school Aug. 26.
MPS Nurse Ruth Rogers told board members eight students have tested positive and 13 students are quarantining because a family member tested positive.
Principals told board members that students would need to time to learn new technologies, teachers need time to transition, and the top concern was safety. The majority of principals told board members they preferred delaying the school year two weeks.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 361 total cases, 190 assumed recoveries, and three deaths in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
OSDH reported Pittsburg County had 17 active COVID-19 cases on July 23 — and reported 168 active COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.
Pittsburg County is listed in orange risk level of the COVID-19 Alert System — a four-tiered risk management tool the OSDH developed.
Risk levels are based on the estimated cases per day per 100,000 population are based on a seven-day average of the number of cases by date of symptom onset, according to the OSDH.
Orange risk level indicates higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Counties must have a seven-day average greater than 14.39 cases per 100,000 to be categorized in the orange phase.
Pittsburg County’s seven-day average was 17.58 as of Aug. 6. Hughes County’s seven-day average was 43.92 and Latimer County’s was 25.13 as of Aug. 6.
Red risk level indicates the highest risk among counties with more than 14.39 cases per 100,000. But red level is only triggered if one or more of the statewide thresholds for ICU, medical surgical, ventilators, and facility is less than 5%.
OSDH reported 43,963 total cases, 36,378 assumed recoveries, 605 deaths, and 6,980 active cases statewide as of Monday.
Oklahoma has 594 current hospitalizations and 3,625 total hospitalizations, OSDH reported Monday.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
