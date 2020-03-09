A juvenile male was arrested after police say he stabbed a girl during a verbal altercation at a McAlester park on Sunday night.
McAlester Police Sgt. Preston Rodgers said the two juveniles got into a verbal altercation at McAlester's Chadick Park at about 6:14 p.m. Sunday night before the juvenile male stabbed the girl.
Rodgers said McAlester Fire EMS transported the girl to McAlester Regional Health Center. He said the girl was treated for injuries at the hospital and was alive Monday morning.
Charges against the juvenile male are pending, Rodgers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.