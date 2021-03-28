The City of McAlester again plans to turn off water for a portion of the city in connection with a waterline replacement project on Kiamichi Drive.
The outages will begin at 10:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021, and again at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Both events may last overnight.
Residents and businesses to the south of Carl Albert Parkway and to the east of Strong Boulevard could experience low pressure to no water during these times. Businesses along the corresponding portions of Wade Watts Boulevard and George Nigh Expressway may also be affected.
The outages are necessary to connect a new sixteen-inch main water line to the existing water system. The work is phase one in the replacement of more than 2,000 feet of leaking water lines in the area.
Contractors previously worked to complete the connections overnight on Tuesday, March 23rd, but complications at the site meant only one of three necessary tie-ins were finished. Plans to resume work on Wednesday, March 24, were canceled due to rain.
