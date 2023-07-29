The McAlester Police Department said an officer recovering after receving non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision.
MPD Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston said MPD Patrolman Connor Enox was treated Saturday night at the McAlester Regional Health Center for a fractured arm following the two-vehicle collision.
The collision occurred at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Carl Albert Parkway and North 5th Street in McAlester.
Johnston said Enox and another officer were responding with their emergency lights and sirens to a call when a SUV turned in front of the officer.
According to an audio recording the News-Capital obtained through Broadcastify, the officers were responding to a child in distress call at the time of the collision.
"The other vehicle involved was going west on Carl Albert but was in the turn lane to go south on Fifth," Johnston said. "(The driver) failed to yield to the patrol cars and pulled out in front of the patrol car and the patrol car had nowhere to go."
Johnston said the driver of the SUV was also transported to MRHC with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.
