A McAlester Police Officer who was helping escort a fallen McAlester officer was injured in a head-on collision near Glenpool.
MPD officers travelled Friday to Tulsa to escort Captain Richard Parker from the medical examiner‘s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
MPD Chief Kevin Hearod said officers were traveling south on U.S. 69 Highway in Glenpool when a truck traveling northbound crossed the center median and struck a McAlester officer head on.
Hearod said first responders had to cut the officer out of the vehicle before he was transported to St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
The chief said he waiting for family to arrive at the hospital before releasing a name.
This is a developing situation that will be updated when more information is available.
