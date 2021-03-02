McAlester High School won its first mock trial state championship.
McAlester Team Black earned the championship with its defense against Owasso Team Lewis during the final mock trial event Tuesday night.
Championship team members include Caleb Brown, Emily Collins, Maria Fassino, Olivia Harkins, Kamden McKelvey, Kirstyn Santino, Raksha Tabada and McKinsey Tighe. Olivia Harkins was named best attorney and Caleb Brown was named best witness.
The team is coached by attorney coach retired Judge James Bland and teacher coach Nicole Green.
MHS started competing in mock trial 12 years ago, growing from a handful of students to more than 30 with three teams.
Other attorney coaches for the program include Judge Tim Mills and attorneys Matt Sheets and Mike Miller.
The Mock Trial Program is sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the Oklahoma Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
The championships, sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Association and Oklahoma Bar Foundation, were live streamed on a zoom conference call and concluded with Owasso Team Lewis prosecuting and McAlester Team Black in defense.
Finals judges included U.S. Western District of Oklahoma Judge Shon T. Erwin as the presiding judge, and Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals Judge David Lewis, U. S. Western District of Oklahoma Judge Charles Goodwin, Chief Bankruptcy Judge Wester District of Oklahoma Judge Janice Lloyd, retired Oklahoma Civil Court of Appeals Judge Glenn Adams, Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeal Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn, Tulsa County District Court Judge Martha Rupp Carter.
McAlester Team White also placed eighth at the state trials.
Team White members included Emilee Coxsey, Matt Davis, Kaylee Irvin, Aaron Manning, Laynee Marshall, Madisynne Mattioda, Hailey Merrifield, and Avery Wilson.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.