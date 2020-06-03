The Rev. Anthony Washington looked over a crowd of approximately 300 people near noon Wednesday following a peaceful march in McAlester.
Washington not only noted the many participants, but also the racial diversity of those coming together to make a stand against racism and protest the May 25 death of George Floyd under the knee of police in Minneapolis.
The McAlester group, organized by Washington, had just completed a march that began on Strong Boulevard and headed west down Carl Albert Parkway to South Main Street.
"This is not the end, but the beginning," Washington told the assembled group, adding he hopes it's the start of a dialogue with local leaders.
Organizers selected the route to honor two individuals. Dr. Willa Strong, an educator and strong builder of the African American community in McAlester, and former U.S. House Speaker Carl Albert, who helped pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Before the march began, Washington gave an opening prayer.
"We're trying to live together," said Washington, of Mount Triumph Baptist Church. "We're not here to blame anybody or to point fingers at anybody."
Washington told those in the assembled group they were there as brothers and sisters.
Police closed one of the lanes on Carl Albert Parkway and then directed traffic at several intersections as the marchers peacefully made their way down the street — getting many honks of encouragement and waves of support from those driving past the procession. One motorist shouted an obscenity at the group versus multiple waves and honks of encouragement from others.
Among those marching with Washington near the head of the line were McAlester Mayor John Browne, Interim Police chief Kevin Hearod and District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.
Along the route, marchers were handed free bottles of cold water, beginning at Bemac Supply. At another site along the street, retired police Chief Gary Wansick and City Manager Pete Stasiak offered bottles of water to marchers.
At one point, some marchers began chanting "I can't breathe" — the words spoken by Floyd as a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to press Floyd's neck into the street before he died.
Some marchers carried signs, including three young girls, Jackie Jaytan, Ashley Saavedra and Angine Saavedra, who each had a sign they held aloft.
Other marchers included cousins Jasmine Ellis and Elaina Toilolo.
"I'm just here supporting Black Lives Matter," Ellis said. "I've got black family.
"This has been going on for years," Ellis said. "Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction."
Toilolo said her family moved to the McAlester area from Long Beach California when she was 13.
"I've been dealing with racism a long time," she said. "I've experienced it personally.
"We need to stand up for one another," Toilolo said. "We need to speak out."
Dansi Rushing, a McAlester resident and participant Wednesday, said she hopes the demonstration set an example for other communities to peacefully protest the injustices happening nationwide.
Rushing said violence isn’t necessary to stand against racism — and she is proud of McAlester for unifying in that message.
“This is our community and we have to live here together,” Rushing said. “Everybody has to be on the same page, we’re all in this together.”
Rushing said the nation must address racial tension and move forward together. She included the deaths of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot this month by Louisville Metro police officers in her sleep; and 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, an unarmed man fatally shot in February in Georgia.
Washington said he thought the turnout was great Wednesday and hopes it leads to progress.
"I just hope we can have some dialogue open with our city government," he said. Maybe that can lead to some change at the legislative level, both locally and beyond, Washington added.
Washington addressed the marchers who gathered in a parking lot at the event's conclusion.
"The American Dream was built on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Washington said. "That's all we want. We don't want anything more."
"We love McAlester," Washington added.
Interim Police Chief Hearod felt impressed with how the event transpired.
"I think it went really well,"Hearod said. "With people like Pastor Washington, I was confident it would go well."
If there is an issue in the community, "Rev. Washington is one of the first community leaders to reach out," Hearod continued. "He assured me it was going to be a peaceful walk."
Hearod was glad he got to participate.
"It meant a lot to me," he said. "I grew up in this town.
"The police support the community as much as the community supports the police," he said.
Hearod spoke with the News-Capital about why he participated in the march.
"I wanted to do it because this all started because of something police did," Hearod said, referring to the Floyd's death.
Hearod said he has a biracial family. As he'd said earlier this week, Hearod said now is not the time for him to talk about racism.
"I'd rather listen," he said.
District 18 District Attorney Sullivan also addressed the group at the march's end.
"We're very grateful for Pastor Washington," Sullivan said. "As long as I've been here, he's been a friend to me."
Sullivan said he comes from a mixed-race family and he's seen racism.
"We can find the things that unite us," Sullivan said, adding there are more things that unite us than there are that divide us.
"Thank you for demonstrating for everyone else how to do this right," Sullivan told the assembled group.
Loise Washington, who is a community leader and married to Anthony Washington, expressed elation from the march's turned out.
"This is a great day," she said.
Loise Washington spent years working for former U.S. House Speaker in Washington and then she later worked in his McAlester office after he retired. One of Albert's prized possessions was a frame holding pens used to sign the U.S. Civil Rights Act. Albert was House Majority Leader at the time that the landmark civil rights legislation was signed during then-President Lyndon Johnson's administration.
What does she think Albert would have thought about today's action in McAlester?
"I think he would have loved it," she said. Loise Washington noted the marchers walked down the street named for former Speaker Albert, and passed the municipal Carl Albert Building that's named for him
Coluah Watts-Stanfield — daughter of the late Rev. Wade Watts, of McAlester, who marched with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama in the 1960s — said she could not have missed the McAlester march.
Although she didn't get to make the walk, she was there to welcome others as it ended.
"I had to be here," she said. Stanfield-Watts figured her father was smiling down on the marchers in McAlester.
"Wouldn't my daddy have liked this," she said. "He would be doing what we're doing today. He would have been front and center."
Rev. Watts would also have been into the politics of trying to bring change, his daughter said.
"This today is more of a showing than I expected," she said. "We have black and white together."
She also referred to how Floyd died in Minneapolis.
"People know this is wrong," she said. "We are all human beings."
McAlester Mayor Browne felt impressed at the number and diversity of participants.
"It was a great turnout," Browne said. "We had young and old, and black and white and brown."
Browne said he shared a thought with Washington after the march ended.
"We need to do something like this at a time when things aren't going bad," Browne said.
He also said the way the walk turned out demonstrates something about McAlester.
"The number of people who came out today shows there's a will in the community that we all want to move forward," said Browne.
Terren Anderson, of Life Church in McAlester, quoted scripture and gave a closing prayer.
"McAlester, you did it right," Anderson said. "Let's hope God will keep us united."
