A McAlester man was arrested and charged with child sex crimes after a 12-year-old girl came forward and told investigators she has been sexually abused by the man for four years.
Court records show Daniel Clampet, 34, was charged with felony counts of rape by instrumentation, attempted first degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, child sexual abuse, lewd molestation, and showing obscene material to minor.
Jail records show Clampet was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond through a bondsman.
An affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into Clampet began after the girl’s mother contacted the McAlester Police Department about a possible sexual assault.
The mother told investigators the girl told her Clampet committed lewd acts with her and it has been going on for numerous years, the affidavit states.
In a written statement, investigators were told several instances of sexual assault that began when the girl was seven years old and several objects were used to sexually assault the girl, the report states.
Following the interview, McAlester Police Det. Daniel McHenry requested a search warrant of Clampet’s residence with investigators collecting sex toys and a “recently used condom that contained what appeared to be genetic material,” the affidavit states.
According to the report, Clampet was home when investigators conducted the search warrant and was brought to MPD for questioning and denied all allegations against him.
During a forensic interview, the girl described items that were collected in the search warrant in detail and where they were located, the affidavit states.
The girl also told investigators Clampet would show her “sexual anime” on his laptop, the report states.
McHenry wrote in his affidavit he believed an item that was collected during the search warrant “was the same one used in the most recent sexual abuse.”
According to the report, investigators arrested Clampet at a residence in Latimer County and he denied the allegations for a second time before saying “the girl came on to him” and he told her to stop.
“This statement was inconsistent with his first interview,” McHenry wrote.
