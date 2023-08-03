A McAlester man was acquitted Thursday in a 2020 rape case following a two-day trial at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The jury, consisting of nine men and three women, deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before coming back with two not guilty verdicts against 43-year-old Steven Dupree.
Dupree was charged with first-degree rape after a 15-year-old girl accused Dupree in June 2020 of raping her after the man gave her marijuana and alcohol at a home in rural Pittsburg County. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jurors found Dupree not guilty on both counts, with Dupree facing up to life in prison if he was to be found guilty of the first-degree rape charge.
The girl told investigators she was lying in bed when Dupree allegedly got in bed with her, wrapped his arms around her, took her sweatpants off, and raped her, sometime between May 16 and June 6, 2020.
Dupree’s defense attorney Brecken Wagner told jurors during closing statements there was no collaboration for what Dupree was accused of doing to the girl.
Wagner pointed to the testimony of the sexual assault nurse who examined the victim following the allegations.
When asked by the defense on the penetrative injuries found on the victim during the exam, nurse practitioner Cynthia Sanford testified there was no way to know how the injury occurred and she only based her diagnosis of child sexual abuse based on what the victim told her.
Sanford testified the victim did not give any sexual history prior to the exam or any history of marijuana or alcohol use. A drug screen done on the victim was positive for marijuana with Sanford testifying there was no way to know when the drug was used as the victim testified to use of the drug.
The exam on the girl was conducted following an unknown period of time of when the alleged rape occurred.
“That’s not collaboration,” Wagner told the jury. “It’s collaboration of something, but not what they want you to find Mr. Dupree guilty for.”
Jurors heard testimony from the victim, who became emotional when retelling the events.
The victim said she tried to pull away from Dupree, but he kept on pulling her back with the man stopping and she did not say anything during the five minutes because she was scared.
She told jurors she did not tell anybody of the rape because she did not trust anybody who lived at the home before eventually telling a family member Dupree touched her.
Wagner pointed out several inconsistencies given by the girl during a prior court hearing and in an affidavit, including what the girl told the family member and investigators, the series of events involving the alcohol and marijuana, what she was wearing, the position of Dupree’s arms, and the amount of blood the girl found in her pants when she woke up.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney James Tillison told jurors during closing the inconsistencies were because the rape occurred more than three years ago, and the girl has had time to think about the details more clearly.
“It is reasonable to believe that thinking about that day in and day out, things become clearer,” Tillison said.
