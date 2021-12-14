A large American flag on a firetruck’s aerial platform and dozens more flags held by firefighters, family and friends honored a McAlester veteran returning home for the final time.
Many lined Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester as the sun set Tuesday to pay respects to Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, who was found dead in Anchorage, Alaska around Thanksgiving and received a dignified transfer to his hometown.
Motorcyclists with the VFW Freedom Riders and Combat Vet Association accompanied the family in the procession with local police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicles escorting the procession into McAlester.
Tarron was a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, the Army said.
He joined the Army in October 2016 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before reporting to Alaska in March.
Tarron deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018 and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg, the Army said. He earned several awards and decorations during his service.
He was flown into Will Rogers World Airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday and Oklahoma’s National Guard presented Military Funeral Honors and Tarron’s family had a brief viewing.
Sgt. Morris T. Goins, commanding officer of the 4th Brigade Combat Team Airborne, was part of the escort.
Members of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Fire Department, McAlester Fire Department, McAlester Police Department, Krebs Police Department, and several local fire departments and volunteers attended the procession.
Funeral details were still to be determined at press time.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.