A new principal at McAlester High School is a familiar face from the district.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to approve the hire of Krista Curley as high school principal.
“Thank you all for this opportunity,” Curley told board members during the meeting. "I'm very excited for this new role."
Curley was serving as the assistant principal at Puterbaugh Middle School for the past two years. She replaces Mendy Tubbs, who resigned this academic year due to personal reasons.
"I'm excited for her," MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. "She's got a lot of energy and a lot of excitement and I think she's going to do a great job."
Curley graduated from Talihina High School in 1995, earned a bachelor’s in education from East Central University in 2005, and a master’s in educational leadership from ECU in 2016.
She’s certified as a secondary principal, elementary principal, and in elementary education, early childhood, and care prevention.
School officials said the hiring committee interviewed five candidates for the high school principal opening.
MPS Assistant Superintendent Don Wise was on the hiring committee and said Curley stood out in the interview process.
“Our lone finalist had the very best presentation out of the group,” Wise said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
