McAlester High School’s Class of 2021 is going to the big stage.
Co-valedictorian Olivia Harkins spoke during Saturday’s commencement at Hook Eales Stadium and referenced “As You Like It,” William Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy in which his monologue details the seven ages of man and compares the world to acting. She used the first two lines — “All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players” — as an analogy for the next steps in the lives of her fellow graduates.
“We will walk across this stage and come across our first exit — marking the beginning of a new act, a new age,” Harkins said.
“Now we must play our part out there in the world on the big stage,” she added.
Family and friends packed the stadium and cheered for their graduate as 200 members of the MHS Class of 2021 walked to receive a diploma.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes congratulated the Class of 2021 for making it through the global COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming challenges to graduate.
“This shows you that no matter what life throws you — you can make it,” Hughes said. “You persevered. You did things that you never thought you would have to do, want to do, or could do.”
Harkins and Raksha Tabada graduated as valedictorians for the MHS Class of 2021, while Emma Judkins and Aaron Dodson were salutatorians.
In their speeches, they all thanked family, friends and other important people in their lives and spoke of challenges overcome through high school — including coursework, growing into adults, and more through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harkins and Tabada both helped McAlester win its first-ever mock trial state championship and thanked teacher Nicole Green for her efforts with the team.
Tabada told classmates that she used to define success as achieving perfection — but said her definition changed throughout high school.
“I’ve learned that there is merit in small victories,” Tabada said. “Passing a test you thought you’d failed, waking up half an hour before the alarm to get that second dose of sleep, being patient even when the person next to you is really annoying.”
She urged fellow graduates to celebrate ordinary things, continue trying after failure, and see the value in the world even when it’s difficult.
Dodson said the Class of 2021 overcame challenges, including limitations in place due to the pandemic over the last two academic years.
“We can tell our kids about the time that we almost went crazy because we actually had to spend quality time with our families stuck in our house,” he said with a smile as many chuckled.
He thanked family and friends for their support in his high school career and wished fellow graduates luck in the coming years.
Judkins urged the graduates to thank those supporters of their academic career and in their everyday lives.
“Thank you teachers, thank you parents, family, friends, and most importantly, thank you God for blessing us to this point in our lives,” Judkins said.
